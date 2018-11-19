Disco soup served up to Agriculture ministers

BREAKING NEWS

EU Agriculture Ministers have been treated to a Disco Soup - a culinary and musical protest -outside the Council building in Brussels.

Environmentalists are aiming to draw attention to the reform of the Common Agricultural Policy, and are calling for it to be fair, green and healthy.