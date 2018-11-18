Scottish FM, Labour leader calls on Parliament to reject ‘blindfold Brexit’ bill

Text size Aa Aa

Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has called on her colleagues in the House of Commons to vote down a bill to approve Theresa May’s draft Brexit plan, which won widespread support from European leaders last week.

In an interview with the BBC on Sunday, the pro-Remainer said: "There is no clarity whatsoever about the future relationship between the UK and the EU, so the House of Commons is going to be asked to effectively endorse a blindfold Brexit."