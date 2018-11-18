Cold welcome for migrant caravan at US border

After spending more than a month walking some 4,000 kilometers to the US-Mexico border, the Central American migrant caravan is facing a desperate situation.

It arrived to a cold welcome in Tijuana and a warning that its chances of entering the United States were "almost nil."

"We've been in this situation for the last two days," one man from Guatemala said. "We spent all night in the cold, but anyway, that's life. We are going to the United States for a better life."

"We want to get there because we do not have money," another man - also from Guatemala explained. "That's why we got here. We want to cross the border, but let's see what God says."

Across the border, US President Donald Trump has deployed nearly 6,000 troops to keep out what he calls an "invasion" by "thugs and criminals."

The migrants are fleeing poverty and gang violence in Central America, which has some of the highest murder rates in the world.