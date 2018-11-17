A tourist boat in Thailand that sank and killed 47 Chinese tourists has been raised to the surface.
Tourist boat that sank in Thailand is raised to surface
Tourist boat that sank in Thailand is raised to surface
The Phoenix sank in rough waters off Phuket island in July.
The recovery operation itself faced many obstacles.
The first company, hired to salvage the boat, lost a member of its team during the operation and failed to lift the boat during the rainy season.
Police said they will treat the boat as evidence in a criminal investigation.
Five people have been charged so far, including the owner and two operators of the Phoenix.
They've been accused of negligence causing death, which carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.
Officials said other people are also under investigation, including some at the company that built the boat.
Nearly ten million Chinese tourists visited Thailand last year out more than 35 million tourists in total.