Who is your money on to be the next Conservative Party leader?

Theresa May’s leadership hangs in the balance as we wait to find out if enough letters of no confidence in her have been submitted to trigger a vote.

It comes after a number of MPs rejected her EU exit strategy.

So what are the odds on who could potentially replace her as the next Conservative Leader?

Next Conservative leader odds

UK bookmaker William Hill has put the former Brexit secretary Dominic Raab as the favourite to take over with odds of 9/2.

Raab quit May's government on Thursday in protest at her draft agreement. He said it did not match the promises the Conservative Party made.

Boris Johnson, the former foreign minister, has been arguably the most vitriolic critic of May's Brexit. He resigned from cabinet in July over her handling of the negotiation process. He is second favourite at 5/1.

Sajid Javid, David Davis and Jaocb Rees-Mogg all have 6/1 odds of becoming the next leader

Rees-Mogg, a leading Brexiteer, was among members of the government who submitted a letter of no confidence in the PM. However, he has said he will not be putting himself forward for the top job.

Jeremy Hunt and Michael Gove are at 8/1. Hunt replaced Johnson as foreign minister in July.

This puts them ahead of Penny Mordaunt at 9/1, and Andrea Leadsom at 12/1.

Mordaunt serves as international development minister and minister for women and equalities.

Leadsom made it to the last two in the 2016 contest to replace David Cameron.

Amber Rudd, the new work and pensions secretary, is 16/1.

Justine Greening, Ruth Davidson and Tom Tugendhat are all at 20/1.

David Cameron is also mentioned in the odds table - however, he's at 100/1, along with George Osborne, Ken Clarke and Maria Miller.