EU states neglect marine protected areas, environmental groups claim

European Union countries are failing to look after marine protected areas, putting some of the region's most threatened habitats and species at risk, according to a group of leading environmental NGOs.

In a statement, organisations including Oceana, WWF and Seas at Risk warned that pledges on paper to protect sites in the Natura 2000 — a network of core breeding and resting sites for rare and threatened species — were not being fulfilled.

“In reality, marine life in much of these areas is under increasing threat, due to a lack of management, monitoring and financing of conservation efforts,” the NGOs said.