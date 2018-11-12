On Raw Politics this Monday:
Raw Politics: Italian budget, Brexit, Armistice commemorations
Brexit negotiations ramp up
The next 48 hours are seen as crucial for leaders to reach a Brexit deal. The Irish border remains a key impasse while the panel discusses how the uncertainty surrounding a deal affects businesses.
Armistice Commemorations
Leaders around the world travelled to Paris to commemorate a century since the end of World War One while a moment between US President Trump and Russian President Macron went viral.
Italy-EC disagreement continues
Italy has one more day before the deadline to resubmit a budget proposal. Its first high debt proposal was rejected in what was an unprecedented move by the European Commission.
Other topics discussed on this episode include Angela Merkel's first address since announcing her plan to step down as Chancellor IN 2021 with guests including Dutch MEP Caroline Nagtegaal and Romanian MEP Siegfried Muresan.