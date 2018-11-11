This is the moment Russian President Vladimir Putin gave his US counterpart Donald Trump a warm thumbs-up gesture in Paris.
Watch: Putin's warm thumbs-up to Trump at Paris commemorations
The pair came face-to-face at the Arc de Triomphe as the French capital hosted events to mark 100 years since the Armistice came into force.
Putin is seen greeting French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and then Trump, adding a sign of approval before moving onto US First Lady Melania.
It comes after the US leader said he will also not hold a bilateral meeting with Putin in Paris.
They are instead expected to have formal talks later this month when both attend a G-20 summit in Buenos Aires.
Trump’s relationship with Putin is under scrutiny as an investigation continues into Russia’s alleged attempts to interfere in the US presidential poll in 2016, which saw the billionaire elected to the White House.