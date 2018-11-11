World leaders attend opening of Peace Forum in Paris

World leaders gathered in Paris on Sunday for a Peace Forum following a ceremony marking the World War I Armistice centenary.
French President Emmanuel Macron was set to chair the forum, where heads of state and government were to address a series of roundtable meetings about global governance.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres also made addresses.
As the forum kicked off, US President Donald Trump visited the Suresnes American Cemetery outside Paris.
The US president drew criticism when he cancelled the visit, which was scheduled to happen on Saturday, due to bad weather, according to the White House.
