French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel have URGED world leaders to reject nationalism at events marking 100 years since the end of the first world war.
Paris Peace Forum: Political Warnings
Speaking in front of an audience including Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump - the French President said that nations lose their moral values when they put their interests first at the expense of others.
While Merkel - who has grappled at home with the rise of nationalist politics - also warned of the dangers of isolationism.
With world leaders warning of global threats that undermine democracy - All eyes are on the forum where topics expected to be on the agenda range from debt and climate change, to fashion and diplomacy.
Eileen Donahoe is a member of the Transatlantic Commission on Election Integrity and is in the French capital for the forum.