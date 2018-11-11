A topless female protester got within metres of the vehicle carrying US President Donald Trump as it moved through Paris, pictures show.
Topless protester gets within metres of Trump's motorcade in Paris
Topless protester gets within metres of Trump's motorcade in Paris
She was from protest group Femen and was stopped by police officers, reported AFP news agency.
But the fact the protester got so close to Trump's vehicle raises questions about security at the Armistice centenary commemorations in the French capital, which was attended by scores of world leaders.
There were three protesters in total, according to AFP. They carried slogans on their bare chests that included 'Fake Peace', 'Gangasta party' and 'Hypocrisy parade'.
Femen is a radical feminist activist group that frequently carries out shock protests against sexism, racism, homophobia and other social and political issues.