A 27-year-old man who survived last year's massacre at a Las Vegas country music festival was among those killed in the attack on a California bar on Wednesday night, according to his mother.
Survivor of Las Vegas shooting killed in California massacre
Telemachus “Tel” Orfanos was at the Borderline Bar and Grill in Thousand Oaks when a gunman opened fire, killing 12 people.
“Here are my words: I want gun control,” said Susan Schmidt-Orfanos, her voice shaking with grief and rage. “I don’t want prayers. I don’t want thoughts.”
She said she wanted Congress “to pass gun control so no one else has a child that doesn’t come home.”
Authorities still haven't named all of the victims in the attack at the bar in Thousand Oaks.
Police said the gunman, identified as Ian David Long, opened fire inside the country-western dance bar with a Glock 21 .45-caliber handgun.