Two police motorcycles in a convoy carrying British Prime Minister Theresa May and Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel were knocked over by a car in Belgium on Friday in an apparent accident, according to local media reports.
Convoy carrying British, Belgian prime ministers hit by car: reports
@ Copyright :Benoit Doppagne/Pool via REUTERS
The two motorcyclists were taken to hospital following the incident.
No other injuries were reported, according to La Libre Belgique newspaper.
Michel's spokesman described the incident as an "unfortunate accident", De Standaard reports.
May was in Belgium to mark Sunday's Armistice centenary and later travelled to further ceremonies in France.