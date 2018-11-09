Anti-semitic attacks have risen in France during 2018 according to a new report. after falling for the previous two years from 2015's record high.
Anti-semitism rises in France
Hate crimes against Jewish people or their institutions rose by 69% in the first nine months of this year. The figures led to Prime Minister Edouard Philippe announcing a special network would be formed of investigators and magistrates to clamp down on extremists, and a national team would be on permanent standby ready to intervene in schools.
France has Europe's biggest Jewish population, which has been targeted by Islamic militants in recent years after years of being villified by France's extreme right-wing.
The statistics were unusually revealed early by the prime minister. They are normally published at the end of the year by the Interior Ministry.