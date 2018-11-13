Scapegoat found as Paris Metro brought to a halt

Text size Aa Aa

Rush hour service was disrupted on the Paris Metro on Tuesday, but the city's transport authority RATP was not to blame – as one four-legged customer provided them with the perfect scapegoat, as one passenger observed.

RATP tweeted at 9 a.m. that Line 1 between Châtelet and Concorde was disrupted due to a "passenger incident" – after a man brought a goat on to the train with him.