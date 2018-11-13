Rush hour service was disrupted on the Paris Metro on Tuesday, but the city's transport authority RATP was not to blame – as one four-legged customer provided them with the perfect scapegoat, as one passenger observed.
Scapegoat found as Paris Metro brought to a halt
RATP tweeted at 9 a.m. that Line 1 between Châtelet and Concorde was disrupted due to a "passenger incident" – after a man brought a goat on to the train with him.
The presence of the unlikely commuter was soon confirmed by other passengers taking to Twitter, and the goat emoji was put to good use.
One passenger tweeted that people had initially panicked that someone was being attacked, after hearing a woman shouting: "Stop!"
Police intervened after the man refused to take the goat off the train and tried to flee, after which he was arrested and the two-legged passengers were able to continue their journey.
Some animals are allowed to travel on the Paris Metro – small dogs and service dogs travel for free, while large dogs were previously banned, but can now travel as long as they have their own ticket after rules were relaxed last year. Goats will clearly have to wait a little longer for passenger parity.