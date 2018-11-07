MEPs Manfred Weber and Alexander Stubb are going head-to-head at the European People's Party (EPP) conference in Helsinki.
MEPs Weber and Stubb go head-to-head at EPP conference | Raw Politics
The two men are in the race to become the EPP's lead candidate for the presidency of the European Commission.
German politician Weber is the current leader of the EPP in the European Parliament, while Alexander Stubb is the former Finnish prime minister and a current vice president of the European Investment Bank.
Watch the video above to see what Raw Politics’ panel of guests think about the candidates.