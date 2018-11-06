On Raw Politics this Tuesday:
Raw Politics: EU PR battles, tighter tech regulations and US midterms
PR battle between Verhofstadt and Orban:
With European elections looming, PR battles are coming into the fold with Guy Verhofstadt becoming the latest MEP to take aim at Hungary's Viktor Orbán through a striking campaign outside the European Parliament. As liberal MEPs and the Hungarian prime minister spar, the panel debates political stunts and PR moves.
EEP candidates launch video campaigns:
Hopefuls Alexander Stubb and Manfred Weber have launched video campaigns ahead of their bid to clinch the EPP candidate position for the upcoming European Commission presidential race. The panel discusses their video campaigns.
Tighter tech regulations:
With the Web Summit well underway in Lisbon, Justice Commissioner Verra Jourova has called for tighter web regulations. Meanwhile, CNBC talked to Tim Bernes-Lee, inventor of the World Wide Web, who has launched a campaign for a so-called "contract for the Web".
Other topics discussed in this episode include 'junk news' ahead of the US midterm elections and French President Emmanuel Macron's call for a European army, with guests including the Sunday Times' Andrew Byrne, MEP Eva Kaili and Director of Red Thread Communications Laura Shields.