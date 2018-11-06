Good morning, Europe! Here are the key developments we're tracking today:
Live: US midterms; Brexit latest; and Macron hits out at far-right
US midterms: Americans go to the polls later today in elections seen as a referendum on Donald Trump’s presidency.
Brexit: British PM will discuss Brexit preparations with senior ministers on Tuesday as a new survey reveals 54% of Britons would vote to remain in a new referendum on EU membership.
Macron hits out: French President Emmanuel Macron has warned that a "nationalist leprosy" risks dragging Europe back to the 1930s as he continues a tour of north-eastern France in the run-up to WW1 commemorations.
You can follow our live up-to-the-minute updates, below: