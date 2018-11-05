Rome has vowed it won’t back down over Italy’s controversial budget and said it should serve as a recipe for the rest of the continent.
Raw Politics: Europe should follow Italy on spending, says Di Maio
Luigi Di Maio, Italy’s deputy prime minister, told the Financial Times he thinks Europe will follow the country’s lead in spending more.
His comments come as EU finance ministers meet to discuss Rome’s escalating budget stand-off.
