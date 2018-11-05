BREAKING NEWS

Human chain against Brexit in London

In London anti-Brexit campaigners have formed a human chain from Parliament Square to 10 Downing Street.

They delivered a letter outlining demands for citizenship rights to be protected and ring-fenced regardless of the outcome of the Brexit negotiations.

Meanwhile, the European Commission denied media reports according to which a breakthrough in the negotiations was imminent.