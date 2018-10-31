Britain hopes to reach a deal with the EU over Brexit by November 21, a senior government minister has claimed in a letter.
Britain hopes to reach Brexit deal with EU by November 21
Dominic Raab, the UK's Brexit chief, made the declaration in correspondence with another MP, Hilary Benn.
He was talking about when he could appear before the parliament's Brexit committee, which Benn chairs.
“I would be happy to give evidence to the Committee when a deal is finalised, and currently expect 21 November to be suitable,” Raab wrote.
“The end is now firmly in sight and, while obstacles remain, it cannot be beyond us to navigate them. We have resolved most of the issues.”
Raab said that four steps remained: a temporary joint UK-EU customs territory; an option to extend the implementation period; that any extension was not indefinite; and continued access for Northern Irish businesses to the rest of the United Kingdom.