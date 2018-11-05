Ferry company blames Brexit uncertainty for decline in bookings

The company, whose ferry routes include between England and France, is warning of serious consequences for international tourism if a Brexit deal does not bring certainty and the free movement across borders enjoyed by customers today.

“Family bookings for next summer already show a worrying downward trend, so today we sound the alarm. A poor deal, or perhaps no deal at all, could impact Brittany, Normandy and the Loire, regions that have benefited directly from the links we have established and the demand we have grown for Brits traveling overseas over the last 45 years,” said Christophe Mathieu, the company's CEO.