Ferry company blames Brexit uncertainty for decline in bookings

Brittany Ferries is blaming Brexit uncertainty for a fall in demand for family holidays in summer 2019.
The company, whose ferry routes include between England and France, is warning of serious consequences for international tourism if a Brexit deal does not bring certainty and the free movement across borders enjoyed by customers today.
“Family bookings for next summer already show a worrying downward trend, so today we sound the alarm. A poor deal, or perhaps no deal at all, could impact Brittany, Normandy and the Loire, regions that have benefited directly from the links we have established and the demand we have grown for Brits traveling overseas over the last 45 years,” said Christophe Mathieu, the company's CEO.
Brittany Ferries made the comments in a statement outlining its performance in the third quarter of 2018, noting a 2% rise in traffic over the summer.
The company recently announced a €450 million investment in three new ships.
Its most popular route is Portsmouth to the French port of Caen, which accounts for around 30% of its passengers.