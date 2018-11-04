Nine members of one family are killed following torrential storms in Sicily

Nine members of the same family have drowned in their holiday home following torrential rains in Italy.
The victims were trapped after rivers broke their banks near Casteldaccia in Sicily, authorities said.
Winds of up to 120 kilometres an hour on Friday and Saturday triggered landslides and flooding. The total death toll now stands at over 20 with many more still reported missing 1.5 million m3 of trees were felled - and it’s been estimated that it will take more than a hundred years for the woodlands to recover.