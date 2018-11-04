Leicester City players attend chairman's funeral in Bangkok

Leicester City players and officials arrived at a Bangkok temple on Sunday for the funeral service of the club's chairman killed in a helicopter crash a week ago.
Manager Claude Puel also attended the ceremony, where along with players including Jamie Vardy and goalkeeper Kaspar Schmeichel he was able to pay respects to the dead man's family.
Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha was a Buddhist and his highly regarded status and popularity was reflected by the scale of the ceremony and the numbers of monks in attendance. The full service is expected to last around seven days although the Leceister players were only expected to be present on Sunday and Monday.
Vichai was an immensely respected figure in Leicester not just at the King Power Stadium but around the city.