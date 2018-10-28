Leicester City helicopter crash: What we know so far

A helicopter belonging to Leicester City football club owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha crashed in a ball of flames in a car park outside of the club’s grounds on Saturday evening.

Here is what we know so far:

What happened?

At around 8.30 pm local time, about an hour after Leicester City’s Premier League match against West Ham in which the teams drew 1-1, the helicopter took off from the King Power Stadium and then plunged down.

Eyewitnesses said the helicopter just cleared the top of the stadium before it started to spin. It then plummeted to the ground and burst into flames.

Police cars and emergency services rushed towards an area where flames were clearly visible before the area was evacuated.

Leicester's goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel ran to the scene of the crash moments after it happened, according to witnesses.

Who was involved in the crash?

No official statement has been released about who was on board the helicopter or their condition.

However, a source close to the Srivaddhanaprabha family told the BBC that the 60-year-old club chairman — a father of four and the founder of duty-free giant King Power International — was in the helicopter when it crashed.

A source close to the club also told Reuters that Srivaddhanaprabha was among five people on board the helicopter when it crashed.

One of his daughters and two pilots were also on board, while the identity of the fifth person remains unknown, the source said, adding that there are no details on whether anyone had survived.

Euronews has not been able to verify the reports.

A Leicester City football fan places flowers outside the football stadium after the helicopter of the club owner Thai businessman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha crashed when leaving the ground on Saturday evening after the match, in Leicester. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

What have the emergency services said?

In a statement early Sunday morning, Leicestershire Police said the Air Accidents Investigation Branch was leading an investigation into the crash.

Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service's Assistant Chief Fire Officer Andrew Brodie tweeted early Sunday that he had just left "multiagency strategic meetings" at Leicestershire Police's headquarters.

“Clearly serious and tragic, please don’t speculate on cause or who may be involved. Think of families, friends, responders, and @LCFC and their fans,” he wrote.

What about Leicester City?

In a statement on Saturday night, Leicester City said it was assisting police and emergency services in dealing with the “major incident” and would issue a more detailed statement “once further information has been established.”

Who is Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha?

Thai biollionaire Srivaddhanaprabha bought the east Midlands club in 2010.

According to Forbes magazine, he is the fifth richest person in Thailand with an estimated net worth of €4.3 billion.

Under his ownership, the club won the 2016 Premier League, having begun the season as 5,000/1 outsiders.

Euronews will continue to update this developing story.