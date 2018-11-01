Huge underwater volcano chain discovered off the coast of Tasmania

While mapping the seafloor some 250 miles off the coast of the Australian island of Tasmania, scientists recently discovered what's being called a "volcanic lost world"deep underwater.

The chain of volcanic seamounts — huge undersea mountains that loom as tall as 9,800 feet, or more than six times taller than the Empire State Building — offer a glimpse into a previously unknown ocean ecosystem.

The seamounts vary in size and shape, with some having sharp peaks and others having plateaus, Tara Martin, a researcher with the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation in Hobart, Tasmania, said in a statement. But even the tallest seamounts were still at least 6,500 feet below the ocean's surface.

