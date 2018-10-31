Mueller refers sex assault scheme targeting him to FBI for investigation

Special counsel Robert Muellerlast week asked the FBI to investigate a possible scam in which a woman would make false claims that he had sexually assaulted her, after several political reporters were contacted about doing a story on the alleged assault.

Multiple reporters were contacted over the past few weeks about a woman who was willing to say she was sexually assaulted by Mueller, the special counsel who is probing possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia. After investigating the allegations, according to the political website Hill Reporter, the reporters each independently determined them to be a hoax and that the woman had been offered a significant amount of money to make the claim. The reporters then contacted the special counsel's office to report that they had been approached regarding an alleged sex assault.

"When we learned last week of allegations that women were offered money to make false claims about the special counsel, we immediately referred the matter to the FBI for investigation," said Peter Carr, spokesperson for the special counsel.