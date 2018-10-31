Good morning, Europe. Today we're watching:
Live: Assassination attempt, Lion Air jet 'found', Brexit announcement
Assassination attempt: Denmark has accused Iran's intelligence agencies of planning to assassinate an Iranian activist on Danish soil. The target was believed to be a member of an Arab separatist movement, Denmark's intelligence service said.
Indonesia plane crash: A massive search effort has identified the possible seabed location of the crashed Lion Air jet, Indonesia's military chief said Wednesday.
Brexit: UK Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt is to deliver an address titled 'Britain's role in the world after Brexit' Wednesday, hours after announcing that Britain would hire 1,000 additional diplomatic staff to expand its network.
Red Cross: The World Disasters Report 2018, released on Wednesday, has found that more than two billion people have been affected by natural disasters over the past decade, mostly by weather-related hazards including floods, storms and bushfires.
Follow our updates here: