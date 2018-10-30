Live: Indonesia plane crash latest, UK budget reaction, Italy floods

BREAKING NEWS

Good morning, Europe. Today we're watching:

Plane crash latest: Search and Rescue authorities say 24 body bags have been sent off for investigation after a Lion Air passenger plane crashed in Indonesia.

Italy floods: At least six people have died in Italy as gale-force winds brought trees crashing down and rivers were flooded due to heavy rain, rescue services said.

UK budget reaction: Philip Hammond has said the "era of austerity is finally coming to an end", in his last Budget before Brexit.

Follow our updates here: