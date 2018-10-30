Choc bug cookies and worm nachos on Australian school menu

In this Canberra classroom, a new kind of food menu is being developed - and the main ingredients are edible bugs.

A group of students are out to find recipes that will make sustainable foods more popular in the kitchen. Under the supervision of their science teacher, Dr Daniel White, they are making meals out of mealworms, ants and crickets.

"Maybe we'll have cricket chips or maybe we will have them as the equivalent of popcorn," said White. "There are some very exciting things that kids are making and looking into."

The students seem to be overcoming the 'gross factor' in the name of a happier planet.

The notion of eating insects as food might be unusual in the West, but they have been eaten by people for thousands of years. Today, Creepy crawlies are on the menu for more than 2 billion people worldwide.