BREAKING NEWS

BREAKING NEWS

Italy

Rome residents protest over Italian capital’s decay

 Comments
Now Reading:

Rome residents protest over Italian capital’s decay

Rome residents protest over Italian capital’s decay
Text size Aa Aa

Hundreds of protestors have gathered in Rome to call for local authorities to take greater care of the Italian capital.

The inhabitants say decades of neglect have left roads, pavements, buildings and the public transport system in a state of decay.

The non-political demonstration was organised by residents’ associations.

More about