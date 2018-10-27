She’s celebrating her birthday and she’s thought be the longest-living human being in the world.
Bolivian woman believed to be world’s oldest person celebrates her 118th birthday
Bolivian Julia Flores - better known as Mama Julia - was 118 on Friday. The local mayor presented her with a birth certificate that it’s hoped will help get her feat of longevity recognised by the Guinness book of records.
She was born on October 26, 1900 in the town of Japo in the north of the department of Potosi.
She now lives in Sacaba, 18 kilometers from the city of Cochabamba, with her grandniece Agustina Berna and Berna's children.