Nothing compares to Islam: Sinéad O'Connor becomes a Muslim

Credit: Twitter/@MagdaDavitt77
Irish singer-songwriter Sinéad O'Connor — who was once ordained as a Catholic priest — says she has converted to Islam.

The outspoken artist, best known for her version of Prince's song "Nothing Compares 2 U", made the announcement on Twitter.

“This is to announce that I am proud to have become a Muslim,” she wrote.

“This is the natural conclusion of any intelligent theologian’s journey. All scripture study leads to Islam. Which makes all other scriptures redundant.

“I will be given (another) new name. It will be Shuhada’.”

Shaykh Dr Umar Al-Qadri, head imam of Islamic Centre Ireland, posted a video of O'Connor — who changed her name last year to Magda Davitt to be "free of parental curses" — saying the Islamic declaration of faith.