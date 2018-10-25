At least 18 people were killed Thursday when flash floods swept away a group of students and teachers visiting hot springs near the Dead Sea, Jordanian officials said.
Over a dozen people on school trip in Jordan killed in flash flood
Now Reading:
Over a dozen people on school trip in Jordan killed in flash flood
@ Copyright :Muhammad Hamed
The students and their adult chaperones were on a bus when sudden heavy rains led to flash floods in the southern area, according to officials.
At least 34 others were rescued.
Prime Minister Omar Razzaz was on the scene to oversee the rescue mission and visited the injured at an area hospital, Jordan's state news agency Petra said.
A spokesman for the Israeli Defense Force said it had sent a number of helicopters with soldiers from an elite search-and-rescue unit at the request of the Jordanian government.