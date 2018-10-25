BREAKING NEWS

EU Parliament: Stop arms sales to Saudi Arabia

MEPs have backed a call for EU members to halt arms sales to Saudi Arabia following the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi at a Saudi consulate in Turkey.

The non-binding resolution puts pressure on EU member states to follow Germany's lead in stopping arms sales.