Watch: World's longest sea-crossing bridge opens for traffic in China

Watch: World's longest sea-crossing bridge opens for traffic in China
REUTERS/Bobby Yip
One of the world’s longest bridges has opened for traffic.

Chinese President Xi Jinping attended the opening ceremony on Tuesday in the city of Zhuhai to cut the ribbon on the 55-kilometre (34-mile)-long bridge linking it to the semi-autonomous regions of Hong Kong and Macau.

The $20 billion bridge took almost a decade to build. It includes an undersea tunnel allowing ships to pass through the Pearl River delta, the heart of China's crucial manufacturing sector.