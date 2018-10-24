One of the world’s longest bridges has opened for traffic.
Watch: World's longest sea-crossing bridge opens for traffic in China
Now Reading:
Watch: World's longest sea-crossing bridge opens for traffic in China
@ Copyright :REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Chinese President Xi Jinping attended the opening ceremony on Tuesday in the city of Zhuhai to cut the ribbon on the 55-kilometre (34-mile)-long bridge linking it to the semi-autonomous regions of Hong Kong and Macau.
The $20 billion bridge took almost a decade to build. It includes an undersea tunnel allowing ships to pass through the Pearl River delta, the heart of China's crucial manufacturing sector.