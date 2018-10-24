Thirty professional base jumpers from 13 countries and regions took part in a BASE Jumping International Invitational Tournament in China.
Watch: Europeans take part in base jump in China
Watch: Europeans take part in base jump in China
It kicked off in Anshun City, southwest of the country in Guizhou Province, with participants from the United States, Canada, Germany, Belgium, Britain, France, Hungary, and The Netherlands.
The challenge was held on the Baling River Bridge, 375 metres above the water.
Some skydivers designed their own stunts. The tournament has developed into one of the most professional base jumping challenges in the world.
It first was held at Anshun in 2012.