Is this the quote that sums up Brexit? Raw Politics

 Comments
Dalia Grybauskaitė
It's the quote that UK opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn says sums up the British government's policy towards Brexit.

"Today we do not know what they want, they do not know themselves what they want. That's a problem." So said Lithuanian prime minister Dalia Grybauskaitė at last week's European summit.

Of course, Corbyn's argument would have packed a bit more punch if he had referred to Grybauskaitė by her correct gender.