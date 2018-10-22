BREAKING NEWS

Saving puffins in Iceland

Saving puffins in Iceland

Photo by Wynand van Poortvliet on Unsplash
If you visit the remote Icelandic island called Heimaey, you will have a close-to-nature experience like nowhere else. The fresh breeze and the spectacular view of the place come with another charm; this is the home of the world's largest puffin colonies. However, the Atlantic puffin population is in decline globally as a result of a multitude of threats, from fishing nets and pollution to being hunted. Hence locals have started looking out for the seabirds hand in hand with the tourists since 2003 when experts noticed the number of pufflings flying down to the village was in decline.

Click on the video above to see how the volunteers of the Puffin Patrol work to protect the population of these seabirds.

