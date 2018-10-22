Luxurious all-natural body scrubs

In his book How to Live Plastic Free: a day in the life of a plastic detox, Luca Bonaccorsi explained that patents for plastic microbeads in personal-care products were introduced in the 1960s. “Microbeads are solid plastic particles of less than one millimetre wide. They’re usually made of polyethylene but can be polypropylene or polystyrene. They’ve been sold for decades without us really realizing, and washed down the sink. So tiny, they can’t be filtered out by wastewater treatment, and many tonnes of these little blighters have flowed into rivers and seas every year; they harm wildlife and can even end up in our seafood.” Scary but the good news is you can do something about it! Fight them by investing in these all natural sugar and salt (and more) scrubs that will leave your skin soft and keep the seas, clean.

CAUDALIE, Sugar and Grape-Seed Body Scrub, €25