Rescuers are working to free a group of miners trapped in a coal mine in eastern China after a tunnel collapsed.
Two dead, 18 trapped in mine collapse in China
Now Reading:
Two dead, 18 trapped in mine collapse in China
Two miners died in the incident, which happened late on Saturday in Shandong Province.
More than 300 people were working underground at the time.
Most were brought to safety, but 18 remain trapped underground.
Almost 140 rescuers are involved in the operation to free the men.
The cause of the accident is still under investigation,