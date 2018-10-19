The World Robot Summit kicked off in Japan this week with robot-workers showing off their skills in Tokyo to try and solve the country’s acute labour shortage amid an ageing population.
Watch: Robots try to replace humans
Now Reading:
Watch: Robots try to replace humans
Over 90 Japanese and overseas companies were showing off their technologies at the exhibition.
One humanoid robot is able to create a 3D map of its environment and plan out its path while other robots on display are controlled by a pilot who controls the robot's movements.
It is believed the robots can be used in a variety of fields including, stacking shelves, nursing care, and handy work around the house.