Italy is risking a clash with the EU over its budget and its threat to veto the renewal of Russian sanctions.
Raw Politics: Italy defends its budget brussing off EU criticism
On Thursday, Italy’s Prime Minister defended the country’s “beautiful” 2019 budget, as European authorities stepped up pressure for changes to the draft bill, that will hike the deficit while EU regulations mean it should be falling.
European Commission President Jean Claude Juncker has said Italy had used up all the fiscal flexibility available under EU regulations, but that Brussels would examine the draft without prejudice.
Thursday's Raw Politics looks at why Itay is risking its relationship with the EU.
Panel guests:
Italian MEP Herbert Dorfmann, Swedish MEP Peter Lundgren, and French journalist Pauline Bock, a contributor for the New Statesman.