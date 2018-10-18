Raw Politics: EU Brussels Summit, a debt-laden Italian budget and EU-Asian trade

Disappointment at the Brussels EU summit:

Although once thought to be a deadline of sorts for a Brexit deal to be reached, the EU summit in Brussels proved to be disappointing for all sides, with the Irish border remaining as an impasse.

UK Theresa May Prime Minister Theresa May has been clashing with Brexiteers back home as some EU countries are preparing for a no-deal scenario.

Could Italy and the EU be on a collision course?

Italy and the EU could be heading toward a collision, with the country defying the EU when it proposed a debt-laden budget while Interior Minister Matteo Salvini called for an end to EU sanctions on Russia.

Controversial 'Golden Visas':

The so-called 'Golden Visas' hit the headlines again this week with condemnation that they pose a threat to security as well as tax avoidance. Investigative journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia was looking into the 'Golden Passport' scheme before she was assassinated in Malta last year.

Other topics Raw Politics covers in this show include the Asia-EU trade relationship and the continuing investigation into missing journalist Jamal Khashoggi with insight from Portuguese MEP Ana Gomes, Investigative Journalist Matthew Caruana Galizia, Swedish MEP Peter Lundgren and more.