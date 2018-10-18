As EU leaders wrapped up the Brussels summit Thursday afternoon, many viewed the event as a disappointing affair for all sides involved with little movement on the key impasse - the Irish border.
May and Tusk on the transition timescale
Although some fear a no-deal Brexit may be on the cards, one of the only new pieces of information to appear from the key summit was the possibility of extending the transition period.
Watch as the EU's Jean Claude-Juncker and Donald Tusk addressed reporters following the Brussels summit with May also weighing in on a possible extension to the transition period.