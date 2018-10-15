BREAKING NEWS

Hungarian government-sponsored video takes aim at Belgian MEP views on migration | #TheCube

The 2019 European election campaign seems to be off to an aggressive start. A campaign-style video tweeted by Hungary's government spokesman Zoltan Kovacs takes aim at Guy Verhofstadt and his views on immigration.

The video accuses Verhofstadt of being reckless over supporting "more migration" in the EU.

Euronews’ social media verification team #TheCube debunked the accusation and found the clip used in the video comes from a 2014 interview where Verhofstadt was asked: “Is immigration good or bad for Europe?”

The MEP's full answer was: “We need migration but we need legal migration. For the moment, we have the opposite. We have illegal migration and human trafficking.”

Verhofstadt was alluding to a reform in EU immigration policy to decrease illegal migration and was not arguing for more migration as Kovacs' video claims.