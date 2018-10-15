The 2019 European election campaign seems to be off to an aggressive start. A campaign-style video tweeted by Hungary's government spokesman Zoltan Kovacs takes aim at Guy Verhofstadt and his views on immigration.
Hungarian government-sponsored video takes aim at Belgian MEP views on migration | #TheCube
The video accuses Verhofstadt of being reckless over supporting "more migration" in the EU.
Euronews’ social media verification team #TheCube debunked the accusation and found the clip used in the video comes from a 2014 interview where Verhofstadt was asked: “Is immigration good or bad for Europe?”
The MEP's full answer was: “We need migration but we need legal migration. For the moment, we have the opposite. We have illegal migration and human trafficking.”
Verhofstadt was alluding to a reform in EU immigration policy to decrease illegal migration and was not arguing for more migration as Kovacs' video claims.