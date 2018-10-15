Cologne’s police have caught the suspect behind a likely hostage situation in the city’s main train station and freed the hostage, they said on Twitter.
German police free hostage held in Cologne train station
"The suspect is under control. A female hostage has sustained light injuries and is being tended to.”
The train station was evacuated following the incident. Police warned passersby to stay away from the area while their rescue operation was ongoing.
German rail service, Deutsche Bahn, said that rail traffic would suffer delays as a consequence of the situation.
A police spokesperson told NBC News that “one woman was taken hostage” but did not confirm whether or not shots were fired.
It is still unclear what the motive behind the incident was.