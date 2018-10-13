BREAKING NEWS

BREAKING NEWS

Turkey

US Pastor leaves Turkey, meets President Trump

Now Reading:

US Pastor leaves Turkey, meets President Trump

US Pastor leaves Turkey, meets President Trump
Text size Aa Aa

US pastor Andrew Brunson has left turkey after more than two years in detention.

He will meet with President Donald Trump at the White House on Saturday.

The case had caused a bitter diplomatic rift between Washington DC and Ankara.

Brunson was arrested over alleged links to political groups, including the banned Gulenist movement.

A Turkish court had sentenced Mr. Brunson to three years in jail - but freed him because of the time he had already spent in detention.

US media reported on Thursday that the US had struck a secret deal with Turkey to lift sanctions in order to secure his release. President Trump denied on Twitter that any deal had been made.

Journalist name • Jad Salfiti

Video editor • Jad Salfiti