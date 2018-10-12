Raw Politics: a look back at the week's stories...in case you missed it

In Case You Missed It takes a look back at the week's Brussels coverage on Raw Politics.
There was the return of the #MeToo movement to the fronts of minds gathered in the European Parliament, U2 frontman Bono was in town to lend his support to the European project and, in a week where a Bulgarian journalist was murdered, the issue of press freedom was a hot topic for debate.
Presented by Tesa Arcilla from the Agora studio of the European Parliament in Brussels, Raw Politics is designed to fulfil Euronews' promise to provide "All Voices, All Views, All Welcome". It poses hard-hitting questions on the issues that define and divide Europe through impactful interviews, passionate debates and expertise from our correspondents. Guests will come from all over the political spectrum.