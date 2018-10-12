Turkish court grants release of American pastor Andrew Brunson

A Turkish court on Friday ordered the release from house arrest of an American pastor at the heart of a diplomatic dispute between Turkey and the U.S., aday after NBC News reported the two countries had struck a deal to allow him to walk free.The court sentenced Andrew Brunson to three years and one-and-a-half months in prison after convicting him on terrorism charges. But he was ordered released on time served and allowed to leave the country after spending nearly two years in detention.The North Carolina native broke down in tears when the decision was announced, witnesses said. He had earlier made an impassioned plea to the judge: "I am an innocent man. I love Jesus. I love Turkey."

Andrew Brunson, center, sits inside a car as he arrives for his trial in Izmir Friday. DHA

Brunson, 50, was one of two dozen Americans charged with helping Kurdish militants and supporters of Fethullah Gulen, the cleric whom Turkey blames for plotting a failed coup attempt in 2016.The Trump administration immediately demanded his release, triggering a diplomatic standoff.Brunson was facing a possible sentence of up to 35 years in prison if convicted on all charges, which included espionage.News of his release was celebrated by politicians and religious leaders across the U.S.President Trump tweeted, "Pastor Brunson just released. Will be home soon."Reached by phone, Brunson's daughter Jacqueline Furnari, 20, told NBC News she was elated by the news."I am still in shock," she said from Texas. "It's just amazing after two years of going through this ordeal, he is finally coming home."Following the court hearing, Brunson was seen returning to his home in the Turkish coastal province of Izmir, according to Reuters. He was expected to depart for the U.S. in the coming hours.There was some initial confusion over Brunson's travel plans after the American Center for Law and Justice, a conservative group that has been working on the pastor's release, said he was already on a plane.